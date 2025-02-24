The Role of Nutrition in Enhancing Fertility and Managing Health Conditions: Dr Rizwana Attar

Hyderabad: A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in improving reproductive health and managing fertility-related conditions, according to Dr Rizwana Attar, a leading gynaecologist specialising in reproductive health. Speaking on the significance of nutrition in fertility, Dr Attar highlighted how dietary choices can enhance reproductive functions, support pregnancy, and help manage conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

“A well-planned fertility diet is not just about eating healthily; it involves making informed choices to provide the body with essential nutrients required to optimise reproductive processes, treat conditions such as PCOS and endometriosis, and improve overall fertility outcomes,” Dr Attar stated.

Key Nutrients for Fertility and Pregnancy

A fertility-focused diet includes essential vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients that contribute to maternal and foetal health. Some of the most critical nutrients include:

Folic Acid – Prevents neural tube defects in newborns.

Iron – Supports red blood cell production and oxygen transport.

Calcium – Strengthens bones and supports foetal development.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids – Aids in brain and eye formation in the baby.

Balanced consumption of these nutrients is essential for ensuring a healthy pregnancy and improving maternal well-being.

Diet and Reproductive Health Conditions

Dietary choices also play a pivotal role in managing reproductive health disorders such as PCOS and endometriosis.

PCOS – A diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats helps regulate menstrual cycles and improve insulin sensitivity.

Endometriosis – Anti-inflammatory foods, such as leafy greens, berries, and nuts, help reduce symptoms and promote overall health.

By adopting a well-structured diet, women can significantly improve their reproductive health and increase their chances of a successful pregnancy.