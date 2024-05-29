There are no power cuts in Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: Refuting claims by the Opposition that Telangana was facing power cuts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the State was not facing any such issues but the power disruptions occur owing to various factors, including transformer breakdowns, increased power load and falling of trees. He asserted that he would come out with a statement on power outages after the election code is lifted. Revanth also clarified that poet Ande Sri chose MM Keeravani as music composer for Telangana State song.

During an informal media interaction in Delhi, Revanth Reddy while explaining how the State government was committed to quality power supply emphasised that despite the spike in demand his government has prioritised the providing uninterrupted power across the State. “There are no power cuts in Telangana. Falling of trees or increased utilisation or transformer breakdowns could have caused some power disruptions. The repair and restoration work may have consumed some time, causing delay,” he explained.

Defending his decision to replace the Telangana symbol, song and Telugu Talli which were identified by the previous BRS government, he said that these should reflect the sacrifices of people and Ande Sri has been given the responsibility of coming up with the State Song. Telangana’s State symbol will be designed by a Nizamabad-based artist. “It is up to him (Ande Sri) to zero in on a musician to his song. It is not my job to decide on the music composer. Ande Sri will be completely responsible for creating this song,” he explained.

Kaleshwaram: Not one of the teeth, but the spine

On the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth reiterated that the State government will go ahead while keeping in mind the expert suggestions. “The issue is of complex nature as there is no possibility of storing the waters and releasing it later. The issue is unlike one of the broken teeth from 32, but what has impacted is the entire spine. 52 TMC of water went down the stream to sea and the entire power bills of the project are of waters, which are let out to the seas. We have been paying power bills for waters which are being let out,” said Revanth.

On recent Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister said that these were the most transparent polls in recent history. “None of the organisations were misused till now. You may compare with neighbouring AP the number of transfers which took place during polls in Telangana. Had it been that the officials favoured me, the Opposition would not have kept quiet. Not a single official has faced any sort of allegations,” he pointed out.