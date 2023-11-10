Live
- Mulugu BRS candidate Bade Nagajyoti files nomination amidst large scale rally
- Tvesa, Avani and Pranavi lead six Indians into final stage of LET Q-School
- ED arrests ex-president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in PMLA case
- CBI busts inter-state fake job & training racket, nabs 3 kingpins
- Delhi Government launched "Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” campaign to combat pollution
- Hyderabad police bans bursting firecrackers in public on Diwali
- I don't practice shots to be technically good but to score runs so that the team can win matches: Virat Kohli
- Gurugram bus fire: Two minors die, toll mounts to four
- IT Dept seizes Rs 75 lakh in Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza
- Twenty candidates filed 32 nominations in Gadwal constituency
Just In
There is no corruption in BJP, says Mulugu BJP candidate Prahlad
Bharatiya Janata Party Mulugu MLA candidate Ajmira Prahlada said that it is necessary for all people to vote for lotus symbol and bring Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana
Bharatiya Janata Party Mulugu MLA candidate Ajmira Prahlada said that it is necessary for all people to vote for lotus symbol and bring Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana state to end the corruption in the state and stated that there is no corruption in BJP. On Friday, around 100 members of various parties residing in Ambedkar Nagar, a suburb of Jangalapally village in the mandal of Mulugu constituency, joined the BJP under the leadership of BJP Mulugu MLA candidate Ajmira Prahlad.
He told that if he would win as Mulugu BJP candidate with a large majority, he will take up the construction of houses to all the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme introduced by Narendra Modi at the Centre. They said that the development of the state is possible only with a double engine government.
In this program, Bharatiya Janata Party district general secretary Nagarapu Ramesh, district official representative Dontha Reddy Vasudeva Reddy, Yuvamorcha district secretary Gummadelli Laxman, Bhukya Raj Kumar, Budime Raju, Vatti Sandhya, Gada Shankar were present. , Sankati Sambaiah, Dandaboina Kumaraswamy, Bhukya Hussain and others participated.