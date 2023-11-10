There is no corruption in BJP, says Mulugu BJP candidate Prahlad

Bharatiya Janata Party Mulugu MLA candidate Ajmira Prahlada said that it is necessary for all people to vote for lotus symbol and bring Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana state to end the corruption in the state and stated that there is no corruption in BJP. On Friday, around 100 members of various parties residing in Ambedkar Nagar, a suburb of Jangalapally village in the mandal of Mulugu constituency, joined the BJP under the leadership of BJP Mulugu MLA candidate Ajmira Prahlad.

He told that if he would win as Mulugu BJP candidate with a large majority, he will take up the construction of houses to all the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme introduced by Narendra Modi at the Centre. They said that the development of the state is possible only with a double engine government.

In this program, Bharatiya Janata Party district general secretary Nagarapu Ramesh, district official representative Dontha Reddy Vasudeva Reddy, Yuvamorcha district secretary Gummadelli Laxman, Bhukya Raj Kumar, Budime Raju, Vatti Sandhya, Gada Shankar were present. , Sankati Sambaiah, Dandaboina Kumaraswamy, Bhukya Hussain and others participated.







