TS TET 2022: This is where you can check TSTET results online

Hyderabad: State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) result 2022 has been declared. School Education Department, has now released the Telangana TET results online on the official websites. tstet.cgg.gov.in

The results link is now active. TSTET results are also available on manabadi. Steps and link to check results provided here.

Over 3 lakh candidates registered for the TSTET 2022 examination which was conducted on June 15. The final answer keys were released on June 30 and the results have now been released online. Direct links provided here.

First go to the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in or on Manabadi.co.in then alternatively, click on the direct links provided above, a new window would open, enter the hall ticket number and password and submit, your result would be available on the screen. Out of a total of 3,51,468 candidates registered for the TET Paper 1 exam, a total of 3,18,506 candidates appeared. For TS TET Paper 2, a total of 2,77,900 candidates registered for the exam and only 2,51,070 candidates appeared for the TET exam for Paper 2.