Thorrur : Truant councillors earn Errabelli's wrath

Thorrur : Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has expressed dissatisfaction at the councillors who were absent to the Bathukamma saree distribution programme held at the ZP High school at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Sunday.

Stating the Bathukamma saree distribution as a government programme, the Minister said that it was the duty of the people's representatives to attend the programme. He also objected to the councillors' spouses who attended the programme on behalf of their wives. He asked Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka to take action against the councillors who skipped the programme.

Later, addressing the gathering, he said that with an intention of protecting the Telangana culture and tradition, the government has been distributing sarees to the poor so that they could celebrate Bathukamma with fervor. The State government has allocated Rs 333.14 crore for the sarees this year. The scheme is also helpful to the handloom industry that has been shaky over the years, he added.

Referring to the coronavirus-inflicted misery for the last one-and-a-half-year, the minister heaped praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao for continuing welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions, Kalyanalaxmi/Shaadi Mubarak etc.

The State also ensured proper healthcare to people suffering from Covid-19. The minister also referred his gesture to coronavirus victims through his Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust including distribution of Anandaiah corona medicine worth around Rs 50 lakh to people and donation of ambulances with Rs 25 lakh.

Efforts are on to include new beneficiaries (above the age of 57 years) under the Aasara pensions, Errabelli said. Collector Shashanka said that they are distributing sarees to 6,600 beneficiaries in Thorrur town. In all, 27,000 beneficiaries get sarees under Thorrur mandal, he added.

Earlier, the minister and Collector played kolatam with the women who in large numbers attended the saree distribution programmed with Bathukammas.