Those without MBBS degree shouldn't prescribe allopathic medicines: IMA

Karimnagar: Indian Medical Association (IMA) national Vice-President, Dr Ravinder Reddy has expressed concern over the fact that those without valid MBBS degree were prescribing allopathic medicines.



The issue has been repeatedly brought to the notice of the police, yet it has not been resolved so far, Dr Reddy said while speaking at the IMA zonal conference organised in Karimnagar on Sunday.

He said that the doctors have to adapt to the changes coming up in medical science to cater to the needs of society. Physicians need to provide better services so that people have confidence in them. One should not prescribe allopathic medicines without an MBBS degree. IMA state president Dr D Lavankumar Reddy said hundreds of doctors in the country who served Covid patients have died. Still the IMA was working hard to provide better services to patients and to address physician concerns.

Past President Dr Vijayender Reddy, President elect Dr KSM Sampath, President Elect Dr BN Rao, District President Dr Vanantha Rao, Secretary Dr Ramkiran and others participated in the event.