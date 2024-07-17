Live
Just In
Three drown in a quarry pit in Telangana
Three persons, including a 12-year-old girl, drowned in a pit at a quarry in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday, police said.
Hyderabad:
The incident occurred at Bopparam in Atmakur (S) mandal when the girl accidentally fell into the pit, and her father and his friend tried to save her.
The deceased were identified as Sripal Reddy, 40, Shravaly Raju, 45, and his daughter Shravaly Usha, 12, all residents of Hyderabad.
Sripal Reddy, a builder and Raju, a software engineer, were friends. They, along with their families, had attended a function at Bopparam on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, the trio went out to see the stone quarry. The girl slipped and fell into a pit filled with water. Her father and his friend entered the pit to save her. However, as they did not know how to swim, they all drowned. Police registered a case and took up investigations.