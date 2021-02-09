Three Karimnagar Dairy parlours opened to boost sales

Karimnagar: In order to expand marketing network and increase sales of milk and its products of Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (Karimnagar Dairy), the authorities on Monday opened three departmental dairy parlours - one in Velgatoor mandal in erstwhile Karimnagar district and two in Mancherial and Bellampalli towns of erstwhile Adilabad district.

Karimnagar Diary Managing Director P Shankar Reddy along with Marketing Manager Rajashekhar Reddy and others had formally inaugurated departmental dairy parlours in three different locations. Shankar Reddy said that they were opening new Dairy parlours to ensure availability of all dairy products to the people at their doorsteps in various parts of Karimnagar and Adilabad towns.

He said they were expanding their marketing network in erstwhile Adilabad district too. Already they have opened parlour in Nirmal town and added two parlours in Mancherial and Bellampalli towns recently. Very soon dairy parlour will be opened in Adilabad town also to cater to the requirements of district headquarters, he added.