Three killed in road accident in Komurambhim Asifabad district

A devastating road accident on the national highway at Mothuguda in Komuram Bheem Asifabad district has resulted in the fatalities of three family members. The incident occurred when a car collided with a two-wheeler at high speed, leading to the immediate deaths of the victims, who have been identified as Jagan (27), Dongri Anasuya (32), and her nephew Dongri Pragnashil (4). All three were residents of Wanjiri village in Kagaznagar mandal.

Jagan was riding the motorbike with his sister Anasuya and young nephew Pragnashil when the tragic accident took place. Reports indicate that a fourth individual involved in the collision is in critical condition and has been rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The village of Wanjiri is currently in mourning, with residents in tears following the tragic loss of three members of a single family just as the Diwali festivities were set to begin.