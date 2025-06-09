Three-Month Ration Rice Distribution a Reality Under Modi Government: BJP District President RamAnjaneyulu

Gadwal: In a notable outreach effort, BJP District President T. RamAnjaneyulu visited Ration Shop No. 2603032 located on Rajaveedhi in Gadwal town on Sunday. The visit, organized under the leadership of BJP Town President Rajaka Jayashree, aimed to monitor the distribution of ration rice to the public.

During the inspection, RamAnjaneyulu emphasized that ration rice distribution should be carried out without causing inconvenience to ration card holders. He instructed the ration dealers to ensure smooth and transparent delivery to all eligible beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, District President T. RamAnjaneyulu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent efforts toward the welfare of the poor. He stated that due to the farsightedness of the Modi government, especially during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the monsoon season, the central government has made it possible to distribute three months' worth of ration rice at once. This initiative, he noted, eliminates the need for people to make repeated visits for essential supplies.

He urged all eligible beneficiaries to utilize the ration rice responsibly and make the most of the government’s welfare scheme.

The event was also attended by BJP District General Secretary Ravi Ekbote, State Council Member Bandala Venkata Ramulu, District Vice-President Rajaka Narasimha, District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, senior BJP leader Mohan Reddy, and others.