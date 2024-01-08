Three-way Lok Sabha elections will benefit BRS: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has come to a conclusion that the ‘Bandhu’ schemes had an impact on the performance of the party in the recently held Assembly elections as its former minister and working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the society has changed in such a manner that when one individual gets benefitted the others get jealous.

The BRS leader also felt that the triangular contest would help the party in winning a majority of the seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The BRS leader made these comments in the preparatory meeting of Zaheerabad Lok Sabha. Recalling that in 2014 the party fought alone and even though it was not strong organisationally, people blessed BRS. “Now we have won 39 seats out of 119 seats. This is not a small number. We have won one third of the seats. So many strange things happened. We gave Dalit Bandhu in entire Nizam Sagar mandal, but the other groups did not vote for us. Society is such that if one gets help, the other gets jealous,” said Rama Rao.

Rama Rao said that those who had voted for Congress were also suffering because K Chandrashekar Rao is not the Chief Minister now. The admiration for former Chief Minister is unwavering. The word Telangana was banned in the past. BRS is the only one fighting for Telangana. If it is not strong, the other parties will be ready to destroy the word Telangana again, said Rao.

The BRS leader further said that the Congress government has achieved disrepute in a short period of one month. Their MLAs are already facing protests from people. The Congress government is trying to escape from the guarantees by in the name of debts.

He said that the triangular contest was going to happen in the Parliament elections and in this game, the conditions are favorable for us. Sympathy for K Chandrashekar Rao, the factions far away from the Congress will pave the way for our victory in the Parliament elections.

The BRS leader said that the party should have changed some sitting members in the Assembly elections. “Let's not allow such mistakes to happen in Lok Sabha elections. The Congress government is committing many regressive measures. The schemes we brought are being cancelled.

We will definitely win the Zaheerabad parliament seat. When it's a party, there are highs and lows. In 2009 we won only ten Assembly seats. With the initiation of K Chandrashekar Rao’s fast unto death strike in just six months, the situation changed. The Pink flag means increased respect,” said Rama Rao, recalling NTR brought many good schemes in 1985-89 but lost the elections that followed. TDP which lost in 1989 then won 19 out of 21 MP seats in the first phase.

Rao alleged that those who voted for Congress the other day were now reconsidering. Let's take Congress 420 promises widely to people and increase pressure. “Revanth Reddy wants to set up a commission to reduce the number of districts. Will the people settle down if the new districts are reduced? We are not in a hurry to criticise the government.

It was the Congress who started the attack first by saying that the development we have done has been belittled and we have taken on debts. If the Congress leaders criticise us, there is no point in leaving them,” said Rao.