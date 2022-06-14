Throw out BJP from country, urges Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: Showing the solidarity with All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday lead the protest against the Central government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzes Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald Case. The sit-in was held at Dharna Chowk in Khammam Centre on Tuesday. On the occasion, the leaders burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti criticised the attitude of BJP government for allegedly resorting to harassment and filing cases against the oppositions and using the Central agencies for interrogating the oppositions. He slammed the BJP-led government for using harassing the opposition using Central government agencies.

He said that BJP is conspiring against Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government over donating and handing over the properties belonging to the Congress who brought Independence Day, to the Adanis and Ambanis.

He said that BJP along with RSS had trying to malign image of National Herald newspaper brought in by former Congress leader Motilal Nehru which played a crucial role in bringing Independence to India.

He reminded that neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi is not scared of BJP government and ED interrogations.

He stated that the people of the country know what situation took place in the country when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail and added that the same situation will repeat with Modi government.

He called upon the people to save the both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and added that people of the country will stand with AICC leaders.

BJP is resorting to divide and rule politics for their political gains and asked people throw out BJP from country.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Congress leaders on second consecutive day on Tuesday, staged a sit-in at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) regional office in Hyderabad against grilling of its leader Rahul Gandhi by the Central agency in connection with National Herald case.

Led by TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy, several Congress leaders and workers Staged a dharna in front of ED office at Basheerbagh.

Wearing black scarves, the protestors raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the summons issued by the ED to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

As the ED continued questioning Rahul Gandhi in Delhi for a second consecutive day, the party continued its sit-in to show solidarity with him. Revanth Reddy said they would continue their fight against the injustice towards Gandhi family by the BJP government.

The protest is likely to continue till the ED completes the questioning of Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC had on Monday organised a massive rally from Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in response to the call given by the party's central leadership to organise the protest till Rahul Gandhi comes out of ED office.

The protestors demanded that the ED immediately withdraw the summons issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy said there was no case against the top leaders of the party but the BJP government at the Centre was trying to target them as it feared defeat in 2024 elections.

The TPCC chief said since both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were fearless in their attacks on the Modi government for its anti-people policies, the government was looking to frame them in false cases.