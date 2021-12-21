Throw out BJP govt: TRS

Hyderabad: Launching State-wide paddy protests on Monday, the TRS party has set the tone for the next elections with one-point agenda: "Throw BJP government out". The protests led by Ministers and senior leaders in districts and major towns demanded that the Centre buy the entire crop of paddy.

The party rank and file took to burning of effigies, beating of 'Chavu Dappu', (percussion instrument played during funerals) in which Ministers, MLAs and MLCs participated in the agitation programme across the State. On the other hand, a delegation of ministers and MPs who had gone to New Delhi are waiting for appointment of the Union Ministers. The delegation wants to explain the situation to the ministers and get a written assurance from the Centre on procurement of paddy.

It may be recalled that about a month back, the TRS had held Maha Dharna at Indira Park.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao led the dharna in Gajwel constituency. Calling the Centre as anti-farmer government, Harish Rao said people should make sure that the BJP was out of power if the farmers are to be benefitted. "Production of foodgrains has increased in the State because of various measures taken up by the TRS government after formation of Telangana State," he said.

In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar led the protest by taking up 'chavu dappu' along with his followers and also staged 'rasta roko' in the town. Sattupally MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah led the rally by carrying a paddy bag on his head in Tallada along with party leaders.



Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud led the protest in Mahbubnagar as the party leaders protested wearing black shirts. City MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy led the protest at Uppal crossroads by burning the effigy of the Centre.

The leaders criticised Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy for "misleading" the people and confusing the farmers.