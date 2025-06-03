Thudi felicitates TG activists

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy honoured several Telangana movement activists in the constituency with shawls on Monday. Later, he participated in the foundation stone ceremony of a Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Vivekananda Crossroads.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA proposed naming the crossroads near the medical college in Wanaparthy as ‘Telangana Crossroads’ and announced the installation of a Telangana Talli statue alongside the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial in the town. He said Telangana activists in Wanaparthy would be duly honoured and provided with Indiramma houses, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam benefits, and 250-yard plots.

Thudi declared that the upcoming IT tower to be constructed here would be named after TG ideologue Prof Jayashankar. He condemned the humiliation of revolutionary leaders like Gaddar and in contrast appreciated the Congress government’s decision to honour Gaddar’s daughter Vennela by appointing her as the State president of Telangana Cultural wing.