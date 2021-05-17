Thunderstorms to lash Siddipet, 15 other districts today

Hyderabad: The IMD on Sunday warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to lash isolated places in Adilabad, Kumrambheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (both Ruraul & Urban), Jangam, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts from May 17 to 20 under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae".

On May 20 thunderstorms with lightning will also occur in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli, Mulug, Bhongir, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak districts.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, there was 5 cm rain each in Chigurumamidy (Karimnagar) , Itikyal,, Manopad (both in Jogulamba Gadwal), , 4 cm in Medchal, 3 cm each in Serilingampally Damaragidda (Narayanpet), Maldakal ( Jogulamba Gadwal), Narayanpet, 2 cm each in Yellareddypeta (Rajanna Sircilla), Achampet ( Nagarkurnool), Talamadugu (Adilabad), Konaraopet (Rajanna Sircilla), Vikarabad, Waddepalli (Jogulamba Gadwal), Makthal (Narayanpet), Aswaraopet (Bhadradri- Kothagudem), Maganoor (Narayanpet), One cm rain each occurred in R C Puram, Hayatnagar, Ramayampet, Uppal and Golkonda.

The State reported the maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above at a isolated places with highest 42.5 in Nalgonda.

The bulletin forecast rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in Hyderabad from May 17 to 20, with the day temperatures falling to 34, 35, 37and 38 degrees Celsius respectively. On May 21 and 22 there would be partly cloudy sky with 'thundery development'.

Appreciable fall in day temperatures

Nalgonda records highest 42.5 deg C, Medak 41.8, Adilabad 41.3, Ramagundam 40.2, Bhadrachalam 39.2, Nizamabad 39.1, Mahbubnagar 39, Khammam & Hanamkonda 38 each, Dundigal 35, Hakimpet 34.5, Hyderabad 34.3

With rain occurring on a regular basis for the last several days and cloudy sky, the day temperatures in the State fell appreciably, ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD bulletin said on Sunday that there was no large change in the temperatures.

According to the bulletin, the maximum temperatures were appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some areas of the State. They were markedly below normal by 5 degrees C or less in some parts .

The bulletin said the day temperatures were normal in some parts and below normal in some other areas.

