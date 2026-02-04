Ticket distribution triggers trouble in Jagtial Congress

Tension prevailed within the Congress party in Jagtial on Tuesday after activists staged a spirited protest at the residence of senior leader Jeevan Reddy. The demonstration erupted as supporters expressed deep dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming municipal elections. According to internal sources, the agitation followed a decision by the party high command to grant preference to local MLA Sanjay Kumar in the allocation process. Protesting workers alleged that tickets were being primarily allotted to leaders who recently defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, effectively sidelining dedicated Congress loyalists who have served the party for decades.

During the protest, activists conveyed their grievances to Jeevan Reddy, who reportedly expressed his own frustration with the current approach. Sources close to the leader stated that he appeared visibly upset, claiming his views on ticket distribution were being systematically ignored. Reddy is also reportedly unhappy with the conduct of Sanjay Kumar. Despite this growing unrest, the party high command has not yet taken steps to pacify the veteran leader, leading to speculation that he is being taken lightly by senior leadership.

The rift traces back to the 2023 Assembly elections, when Sanjay Kumar defeated Jeevan Reddy as a BRS candidate before later joining the Congress. This defection was strongly opposed by Reddy at the time. Since the entry of Kumar, two distinct factions have emerged within the district unit, resulting in frequent clashes. Amid this worsening rivalry, rumours are gaining significant ground that Jeevan Reddy may be considering leaving the party, although no official confirmation has been provided.

The internal crisis now threatens the unity of the party as it prepares for the competitive municipal polls. The high command must act swiftly to prevent a further escalation of this bitter political feud between the two dominant groups.