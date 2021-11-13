Tiger on prowl, kills calf in Kothagudem

A calf was killed by the tiger here at Jajulacheruvu area in the forests of Kothagudem. On learning the information District Forest Officer (DFO) Ranjith Naik visited the spot along with Conservator of Forests Bheema Naik and other officials to take stock of the situation.

The forest officials who examined the area said that pug marks of the tiger were spotted in the forests and special teams have been deployed to monitor the movements of the tiger who set up camps in forest.

Meanwhile, the officials also warned the people of Amararam village in Pinapaka mandal not to venture into the forests and and not to harm the tiger by laying electric and other traps in the forests.