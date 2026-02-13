Tight security blanket ahead of counting: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy stated that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth counting of votes in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state on Friday.

A total of 123 counting centres have been set up across the state, and adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents, the DGP said.

Shivadhar Reddy explained that 12,000 police personnel, along with armed forces and quick response teams, have been deployed at the counting centres to maintain law and order.

Furthermore, each counting centre will be under surveillance of CCTV cameras for enhanced security, and the situation will be monitored from his office command control via webcasting.

The DGP has made it clear that access to the counting centres is being tightly regulated, with entry granted only to those possessing passes. Shivadhar Reddy emphasised that prohibitory orders are in effect around the counting centres, in accordance with applicable laws, to avert any riots or disturbances.

He stated that entry will be permitted only after comprehensive checks, and special measures are in place to manage crowds effectively. Furthermore, he mentioned that directives have already been sent to district SPs and Police Commissioners to maintain constant oversight of the situation on the ground, with police officers instructed to remain vigilant and take necessary actions to ensure a smooth counting process.

As per BNSS 163, there will be a prohibition on congregating in large groups within 200 metres of the counting centres, as well as a ban on carrying weapons. The DGP has stated that local police officers have been instructed to take necessary measures if these orders are violated.

DGP Shivdhar Reddy urged all political parties, candidates, and the public to fully support the police efforts to ensure the successful completion of this process.