TikTok singer Raju commits suicide in Siddipet

Siddipet: Gaddam Raju, who rose to fame with his songs on Tiktok was found hanging to a tree in an agricultural field at Siddipet district in Telangana.

Raju garnered a huge fan base with his song on Rakhi festival. However, his death comes as a great shock for his family and villagers days before festival. Raju is a native of Gangapur village of Kodur mandal in Siddipet.

Raju fans expressed deep anguish over his untimely death. Meanwhile, the local police rushed to the spot after learning the incident and ascertaining the reasons which led him to take the extreme step. Based on the complaint of his family members, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. His body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. More details are awaited.