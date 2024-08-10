Tila Oil Abhishekam Pujas for Shani Deva Performed with Devotion

Nagarkurnool: Special Tila (sesame oil) Abhishekam and pujas were conducted for Shani Deva in Nandi Vaddeyman village, within Bijnapalli Mandal, on Saturday, which was the Shravana Shukla Shashti. Dr. Gavamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, the head priest, mentioned that devotees visited the temple with great devotion to seek the blessings of Shani Deva. He informed that on the upcoming Saturday, August 17, which is the Shani Trayodashi, devotees are encouraged to worship Shani Deva with special rituals.

He emphasized that observing the Brahma Sutram and worshiping Paramashiva during the evening Pradosha time on Saturday is considered highly auspicious. He also noted that on Monday, August 19, the full moon day of the Shravana month, worshiping Paramashiva yields special results. Dr. Shastri further explained that to alleviate planetary doshas and ensure peace for those affected by Shani's transit, Shani Deva was worshipped today with sesame oil, erukku flowers, jilledu leaves, and jilledu flowers. Following this, Rudrabhishekam pujas and special rituals were performed by the devotees for Paramashiva, who is adorned with the Brahma Sutram. Ganapati and Nandishwara Swami were also worshipped with special pujas.

After the rituals, the temple provided Vedic blessings, teertha, and prasadam to the devotees. The event was attended by Temple Chairman V. Gopal Rao, temple committee members Veera Shekhar, Prabhakar, Pullayya, temple priests Gavvamatham Shanti Kumar, Uma Maheshwar, Jayanth, staff member Gopal Reddy, devotees, and a large number of women.