Time to give VRS to BRS, power to BJP: Amit Shah

Huzurabad/Peddapally/Macherial: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called upon people to ensure poll victory to the saffron party with a huge majority and send a message to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao that people are with the party.

Addressing public meetings in Huzurabad and Peddapally and a roadshow at Mancherial drawing huge crowds, he said, “Give a huge majority to our candidate Eatala Rajender so that we can send a clear message to Chandrasekhar Rao. The BRS should not get a candidate in the next elections,” Shah told them.

He said a vote for the Congress would go to the BRS only. ‘If you wish to change the government then vote for the BJP. The votes given to the Congress or BRS will go to family rule.” I am visiting entire Telangana; there is a huge public response in favour of BJP.”

He alleged the Congress and the BRS forged a tactical agreement. ‘The Congress will support KCR as CM for third time. In turn, KCR will support Rahul Gandhi to become PM, but, while the going of CM KCR is crucial, the post of PM is not vacant,” said Shah.

He pointed out that the Congress, BRS and MIM are family parties and will assure corruption and family rule. ‘Any vote for these parties means nothing but a vote for corruption and minority appeasement and for Razakars’. He accused KCR of not organising the Telangana Liberation Day fearing Owaisi’. The Union minister promised to make BC CM after party comes to power. He said the four % Muslim reservation will be withdrawn; it will be given to SCs, STs and BCs.

He said the Centre has given Rs. Rs. 7 lakh crore to Telangana as against only 2 lakh crore by the UPA for the erstwhile AP. He promised to reduce VAT, offer input subsidy of Rs. 2,500 to farmers, paddy MSP of Rs. 3,100, turmeric board, to pay crop insurance premia to farmers, four free LPG cylinders and health insurance. Shah said the ‘Pran Pratishta’ for Rama Mandir will be held on January 22; free travel to the shrine will be arranged by the government after the party comes to power.