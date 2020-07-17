Tirupati: Fear grips employees as Covid cases skyrocket

Tirupati: The ever-increasing coronavirus cases have been affecting normal life severely with day-to-day work becoming paralysed. The cases as well as the resultant red zones have been affecting day-to-day work in various departments as the employees have become victims of the virus.



There are 4,132 positive cases in the district by 9 am on Friday morning, out of which active cases stand at 2,718. The cases are galloping in Tirupati to stand at 1,466. There are another 300 cases in Tirupati rural Mandal. With such a huge number of cases, the Municipal Corporation has made 20 red zones in the city and implementing entry and exit restrictions in several wards.

Following Municipal Commissioner's orders, SV University has been closed from Friday until further orders and the teaching and non-teaching staff were asked to work from home. Already a few employees in the university have been tested positive and the administrative building was closed twice for three days each.

With one employee of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam was tested positive, the campus became a red zone. Also, in view of the severity of the situation, the varsity has already announced closure of the university for one week.

About 90 staffers of SVIMS, including doctors, nurses and others, got infected with the virus, the OP services in the institute were stalled. Some doctors in Ruia Hospital and even private doctors also were detected positive. Similarly, 140 employees of TTD got infected and its impact can be felt on the normal work.

About 200 employees belonging to revenue, police, ward/village secretariat and Medical and health department and some other bank employees tested positive so far which is hampering the normal functioning of the departments. It is learnt that 21 branches of various banks in the district were closed due to Covid effect.

The Road Transport department has announced reduced working hours from 9 am to 1 pm as the office is located in red zone area. As several employees are testing positive gradually, the others in various departments were in a state of fear to go to offices.