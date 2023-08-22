Tit for tat, a former Naxalite against counterpart in Mulugu this time

Hyderabad: The name of a candidate in the list of party candidates released by Chief Minister and BRS chief KCR on Monday is currently being discussed across the State. The candidate was moved to tears when she saw her name announced on TV by the party president.



Bade Naga Jyoti is the candidate of Mulugu. However, political analysts are of the opinion that Chief Minister KCR acted strategically in selecting Bade Nagajyoti. It is known that Seethakka, who contested from Mulugu in the last election for the Congress, won a great victory.

Being a former Naxalite and a popular candidate, Bade Nagajyoti is rumored to have been chosen with the intention of fielding a strong candidate against Seethakka.

Bade Nagajyoti, the daughter of the late Naxalite Bade Nageshwar Rao, who is known to be dear to the tribals. Nagajyoti from Kalavappalli village of SS Tadwai mandal in Mulugu district has completed MSc (Botany) and BEd from Kakatiya University, Warangal. She won as Sarpanch for the first time in 2019.

After that she joined BRS (then TRS) and also won the ZPTC election from Tadwai Mandal. Currently, Bade Nagajyoti is working as ZP chairperson in Mulugu district. Meanwhile, Naga jyoti's family has a strong Maoist background.

Her father Bade Nageshwar Rao was killed in a police encounter in 2018. Mama Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar is currently the commander of the banned Maoist Party Action Team.