TLF State coordinator Pokala Nagaiah knocks govt doors for financial aid

Karimnagar: The State coordinator of the 'Telangana Lecturers Forum' (TLF), Pokala Nagaiah urged the government to provide financial aid to the lecturers working in private colleges.

The lecturers of various private colleges along with the representatives of the 'Telangana Lecturers Forum' (TLF) held a dharna on the occasion of September 5, the Teachers Day, demanding the government to solve their issues, here, in front of the main gate of Collectorate in Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the State coordinator of the TLF, Pokala Nagaiah said that many lecturers working in private colleges are living under miserable conditions as they are removed from their posts by the management of the private colleges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the government to help private college lecturers financially as they have been facing a lot of problems from the past five months.

P Nagaiah further demanded the management of the private colleges to take the lecturers back and allot their jobs immediately.

The TLF Karimnagar district president A Sampath, working president M Sadananda Chary, Jagtial district president Md Gafur, State leaders P Satyanarayana, D Ravinder Reddy, B Raju, K Babu, Nagesh, Sridhar, Shankar, Suresh, Satish, Veeresham, Madhukar, Srinivas, Narasingha, Ganesh, Kanakaraju, Sampath and V Suresh were also present along with others.