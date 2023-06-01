Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 01-06-2023

1. HYDERABAD: Government hospitals in Telangana have achieved a remarkable milestone by registering the highest number of deliveries in a single month. In a new record, government hospitals accounted for 69 percent of deliveries in April, marking a significant increase since the State’s formation. Private hospitals, on the other hand, recorded 31 percent of deliveries during the same period. Read More

2. Three dead and one seriously injured after a car collides with a lorry near Konijarla in Khammam district. The deceased were identified as couple Parupalli Rajesh and Sujatha and son Aswit 13 belonging to Vippalamadaka of Vaira mandal. The incident took place when Rajesh, who was working in a private pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad, was coming to his hometown in Vippalamadaka. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Basara IIIT RGUKT released an admission notification on Wednesday. It said that the notification has been issued for the admissions in the 6 years engineering course. Eligible students can apply online from June 5 to 19. Candidates with PH, NCC, and Sports quota can apply till June 24. Basra IIIT Vice Chancellor Venkataramana informed that the merit list would be released on June 26. Selected candidates have to report on July 1. OC and OBC students have to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee while SC and ST students have to pay Rs.450. Read More

4. Warangal: KCR is the only leader in the country who has been working for the welfare of the working class, Health Minister T Harish Rao said. Speaking at the Karmika Yuddhabheri programme organised by the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that the KCR government was providing salaries to the outsourcing employees on par with the State employees. Harish accused the Centre of trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) at a throw away price to the corporate houses. Read More

5. Penpahad (Suryapet): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who is constantly busy with development work, turned into a child and played with them. Minister Jagadish Reddy also gave sports equipment to develop the spirit of sports in children during the summer vacation. He went to Nagulapadu in Pen Pahad mandal for the good cause. The children, who saw the Minister while returning from there, asked for the photo. Read More



