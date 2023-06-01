Live
Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy hands out sports equipment to children
Penpahad (Suryapet): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who is constantly busy with development work, turned into a child and played with them.
Minister Jagadish Reddy also gave sports equipment to develop the spirit of sports in children during the summer vacation. He went to Nagulapadu in Pen Pahad mandal for the good cause. The children, who saw the Minister while returning from there, asked for the photo.
The Minister immediately stopped and asked the children what games they were playing in the summer. As soon as the children asked for some sports equipment, the Minister gave them sports equipment and played tennikoit (ring ball) with them for a while and encouraged them.The elders were surprised to see the minister walking with the children, but the children were speechless.