TS synonymous for welfare, says Harish Rao

Warangal: KCR is the only leader in the country who has been working for the welfare of the working class, Health Minister T Harish Rao said.



Speaking at the Karmika Yuddhabheri programme organised by the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that the KCR government was providing salaries to the outsourcing employees on par with the State employees. Harish accused the Centre of trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) at a throw away price to the corporate houses.

Harish Rao heaped praise on Vinay Bhaskar for organisingKarmikaYuddhabheri which no other MLA in the State had done.

Stating that the BJP-led Centre was bulldozing the rights of the working class, Vinay said that the four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code - are detrimental to the interests of the working class.

The KCR government established vending zones with an outlay of Rs 3.70 crore in Hanumakonda, Vinay said. Stating that the employees in the unorganised sector have little access to institutionalised social security, he said that they are the most vulnerable. He emphasised the need for looking into the welfare of the labourers working in the unorganised sector.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, legislators Kadiyam Srihari, Aroori Ramesh, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, mayor Gundu Sudharani and TS Vikalangula Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.