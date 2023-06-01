Live
- Heart attacks associated with faster cognitive decline over years: Study
- Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers
- Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot
- ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1bn unique users monthly: Report
- Rajnikanth to lock horns with Arjun Sarja in Lokesh Kangaraj’s film
- ‘Nikhil 20’ next gets a powerful title
- Nikhil's Latest Movie Swayambhu First Look Out
- Franco Mulakkal Resigns As Jalandhar Bishop
- Telangana Formation Day: TSRTC announces DA to employees, to disburse with June salary
- YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail
TS synonymous for welfare, says Harish Rao
- Finance and Health Minister claims KCR government was providing salaries to the outsourcing employees on par with the State employees
- Accuses the Centre of trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) at a throw away price to the corporate houses
- Heaps praise on Vinay Bhaskar for organisingKarmika Yuddhabheri which no other MLA in the State had done
Warangal: KCR is the only leader in the country who has been working for the welfare of the working class, Health Minister T Harish Rao said.
Speaking at the Karmika Yuddhabheri programme organised by the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that the KCR government was providing salaries to the outsourcing employees on par with the State employees. Harish accused the Centre of trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) at a throw away price to the corporate houses.
Harish Rao heaped praise on Vinay Bhaskar for organisingKarmikaYuddhabheri which no other MLA in the State had done.
Stating that the BJP-led Centre was bulldozing the rights of the working class, Vinay said that the four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code - are detrimental to the interests of the working class.
The KCR government established vending zones with an outlay of Rs 3.70 crore in Hanumakonda, Vinay said. Stating that the employees in the unorganised sector have little access to institutionalised social security, he said that they are the most vulnerable. He emphasised the need for looking into the welfare of the labourers working in the unorganised sector.
Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, legislators Kadiyam Srihari, Aroori Ramesh, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, mayor Gundu Sudharani and TS Vikalangula Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.