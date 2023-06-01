Basara IIIT RGUKT admission notification released

Hyderabad: Basara IIIT RGUKT released an admission notification on Wednesday.

It said that the notification has been issued for the admissions in the 6 years engineering course. Eligible students can apply online from June 5 to 19. Candidates with PH, NCC, and Sports quota can apply till June 24. Basra IIIT Vice Chancellor Venkataramana informed that the merit list would be released on June 26. Selected candidates have to report on July 1. OC and OBC students have to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee while SC and ST students have to pay Rs.450.

The RGUKT VC said that the seats would be allotted based on the marks (GPA) obtained in the 10th class. Students above 18 years are not eligible to apply.