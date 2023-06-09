Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 09-06-2023

1. Rangareddy: During the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, a ‘Pond Festival’ held in Choulapalli village served as a platform to recognise and appreciate Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remarkable efforts in rejuvenating village ponds and restoring their vitality. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, the chief guest at the event, took the opportunity to commend Chief Minister for unwavering dedication and drew a heartfelt parallel between his actions and a mother's nurturing care. He emphasised the immense significance of ponds, not only for rural communities but also for urban dwellers, as they serve as invaluable resources for both people and farmers. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Badi Bata programme, currently underway in government Schools, has garnered a positive response in both the city and surrounding districts. A significant number of students attending government schools in the city have transitioned from private schools. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The BRS is to have the third office of the party outside Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be inaugurating it in Nagpur (Maharashtra) either on June 11 or 15. The BRS chief is likely to address a public meeting in Orange city on the same day. Read More

4. Karimnagar: Planning Board Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that it is a matter of pride to have four government medical colleges in the combined Karimnagar district. Read More

5. Warangal:Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha and other family members showed his philanthropic side by bearing the expenses of his maid Mallam Komala’s daughter Srilekha’s wedding. In fact, Errabelli hosted the wedding ceremony in his residence at Parvathagiri. The Errabelli family blessed the newlywed couple Srilekha-Sudhakar on the occasion. Read More