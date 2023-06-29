Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 29-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid. Read More

2. Noted singer and Telangana Warehousing Corporation Chairman and one of the noted student leaders of the second Telangana state movement Saichand passed away this morning. He suffered a heart attack at his farm house in the early hours . Saichand was brought to a private hospital for medical treatment but he could survive due severe heart attack, doctors said.

3. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed profound shock over the sudden demise of noted Telangana movement singer, People's Artist and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Saichander, popularly known as Saichand.

4. Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said he had gotten used to the news of change of guard in the State BJP. He said several national leaders of the party, including Tarun Chugh, had made a clear statement on several occasions on the change of BJP State president in Telangana "However, some channels have been repeatedly reporting that I am being changed", he said, adding that their party activists got used to seeing the news.

5. Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of dishonouring former Prime Minister late P V Narasimha Rao by not paying tributes to him on his birth and death anniversaries.




