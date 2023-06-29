Live
BRS leader and noted singer Saichand dies of heart attack
Noted singer and Telangana Warehousing Corporation Chairman and one of the noted student leaders of the second Telangana state movement Saichand passed away this morning. He suffered a heart attack at his farm house in the early hours . Saichand was brought to a private hospital for medical treatment but he could survive due severe heart attack, doctors said.
Condolences are pouring in from all BRS leadership. BRS Supremo and CM KCR expressed profound shock on the passing away of Saichand.
