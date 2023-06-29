Live
KCR behind news reports of change of guard in State BJP unit: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said he had gotten used to the news of change of guard in the State BJP
Hyderabad: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said he had gotten used to the news of change of guard in the State BJP. He said several national leaders of the party, including Tarun Chugh, had made a clear statement on several occasions on the change of BJP State president in Telangana “However, some channels have been repeatedly reporting that I am being changed”, he said, adding that their party activists got used to seeing the news.
He said the false campaigning against him was a conspiracy by CM KCR. As part of the "Mera Booth SabseMajboot" programme, "Vistaraks" arrived at Secunderabad Railway Station and were accorded a grand welcome by Bandi Sanjay.
Bandi said that as many as 650 Vistaraks from other States arrived Telangana in the wake of the deployment of short-term Vistaraks across the country aimed at strengthening the BJP at all polling booths. He said they would be welcomed at Secunderabad, Mancherial and Kazipet stations and would be sent to all the mandals of the State. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of them would travel mandal-wise in Telangana and work towards strengthening the party at the polling booths.