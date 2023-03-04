Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Wanaparthy: As Class 10 examinations are scheduled from April 3 to April 13, District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar took stock of plans and arrangements being for their smooth conduct in the district. He said that the exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students are advised to arrive at their respective examination centre an hour earlier. The police has been asked to enforce Section 144 at the centers. All copying centres would have shut down on the examination dates. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday sanctioned Rs 5 crore for renovation of the Karnataka Sahitya Mandira atKachiguda in Hyderabad. The CM handed over the sanction letter to Amberpet MLA KaleruVenkatesham and instructed officials to take necessary action in this regard. Read More

3. Kamareddy: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir criticised the BRS government for not addressing the demands of Anganwadi workers. Shabbir Ali participated in a 36-hour-long strike held by the Anganwadi teachers and helpers near the Kamareddy Collectorate on Friday and pledged his full support. Read More

4. Karimnagar: The Hans India stall impressed many people in at Karimnagar Book Fair organised at Jyotirao Phule (Circus Grounds) on Friday. Former TPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani congratulated Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan for organising the Book Fair and said that the books were on literature available besides books on general studies and competitive exams for the students taking exams. Read More

5. Hyderabad: To mark the International Women's Day on March 8, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is introducing 'Ladies Special' daily bus services for the convenience of girl students and women passengers from various places to the city outskirts. Read More



