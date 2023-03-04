KCR grants 5 cr for makeover of Karnataka Sahitya Mandira

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday sanctioned Rs 5 crore for renovation of the Karnataka Sahitya Mandira atKachiguda in Hyderabad. The CM handed over the sanction letter to Amberpet MLA KaleruVenkatesham and instructed officials to take necessary action in this regard.

The Chief Minister advised the MLA to redesign the auditorium and develop infrastructure to cater to the needs of the Kannada community in Hyderabad enabling them to organise literary and cultural programmes as well as other events. He hoped that the renovated Sahitya Mandira will cater to the needs of Kannadigas in Hyderabad as well as other parts of Telangana.

CM KCR said the State government respects the literary and cultural traditions of the people from other States and regions who have settled in Hyderabad for decades. He assured that the efforts of the State government would continue to preserve the way of life of Hyderabad, which continues to represent "Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb" symbolising the union of different communities.