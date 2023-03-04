All set for Class 10, Inter examinations

As Class 10 examinations are scheduled from April 3 to April 13, District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar took stock of plans and arrangements being for their smooth conduct in the district. He said that the exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students are advised to arrive at their respective examination centre an hour earlier. The police has been asked to enforce Section 144 at the centers. All copying centres would have shut down on the examination dates.





Health personnel should be made available to attend to any emergencies at all the centers, the Collector directed. It has been directed to provide all facilities to administer first aid by deputing an ANM team at each examination centre. District Education Officer Ravinder Parvatu informed the arrangements have been completed at all the 36 centers in the district. It is expected that as many as 7,053 regular students would take the examinations. Around 450 invigilators have been appointed.





The police were asked to provide security for transport for examination papers and ensure necessary arrangements for their safe storage as well. RTC officials were directed to run adequate bus facilities to reach the exam centers in time. The posal department would be entrusted the task of accepting answer books sealed in customer code by using speed post till 3 pm. At a separate meeting, the Collector reviewed all measures being taken up for the intermediate examinations that are commencing on March 15.





Issuing necessary instructions regarding the conduct of examinations, upkeep of centres, transfer and storage of question papers and answer sheets, the Collector asked them not to spare any efforts for the crucial examinations. As many as 6,797 students are appearing the first year and 6,148 for the second year examinations at 26 centers in the district.





The Collector enquired about the staff strength for supervision, inspection and handling of the question paper and answer sheets. Usual measures that are to be enforced for Class 10 examinations would apply in respect of the Inter examinations, too. The Collector also asked officials to ensure proper upkeep of fans and toilets etc, and provide uninterrupted power supply. All departments concerned were asked to coordinate to ensure the successful conduct of the examinations.



