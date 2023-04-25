Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Bhongir: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage by creating division among the people. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the stall of 'Our products- our honor sales centre' set up on Bhuvanagiri Collectorate premises. Read More

2. Kothagudem: The agency villages in the district have been registering fever malaria cases for four years thanks to preventive measures taken by the Health department. The district has registered only 62 cases so far, which is a record in the history of agency. It used to report large number of cases in united Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Bhadrachalam agency villages. Now the cases of malaria in Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been declining for the last four years. Read More

3. Mahbubanagar: District collector G Ravi Nayak unveiled a wall poster to spread awareness about the malaria diseases spread by mosquitoes. Taking part in the poster releasing programme, the Collector said that as the World Malaria Day is being observed on April 25, it is very important for the people to know about the deadly healthcare impact of the malarial diseases that is spread by the mosquitoes. Read More

4. Hanumakonda: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks - reservations for minorities would be abolished – were against the spirit of Indian Constitution, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said. Speaking to media persons at Gunturupalli under Elkathurthy mandal in Hanumakonda district on Monday, Bhatti took strong exception to the comments of Amit Shah who spoke about Muslim reservations at a public meeting in Chevella on Sunday. Read More

5. Warangal: Professor of Mathematics, IIT Kharagpur, Dr. G P Rajasekhar bagged the prestigious Mathematician of the Year-2023 award instituted by the Ponnala Foundation in association with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW). Read More



