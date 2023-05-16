Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Nizamabad : ZP chairman Gari Vithal Rao said that the country’s development will take place with the strengthening of local government only if the powers and functions are decentralised in the democratic institutions in the country. Read More

2. Peddapalli : Mandhani MLA and former minister D Sridhar Babu played a key role in the success of the Congress party in the Karnataka elections. He is the secretary of AICC and is the co-incharge of Karnataka affairs. It is a well-known fact that Sridhar Babu's family is identified as Congress family. He succeeded in managing the party successfully as he entrusted the responsibility of the party as Karnataka co-in-charge. Months before the Karnataka elections, the Congress party strategised for victory.

3. Karimnagar : Police Commissioner L Subbarayadu lauded Lions Club of Karimnagar Dr Bhaskar Madekar Lions Eye Hospital for providing unparalleled free eye care services for the past three and a half decades at Rekurti with the dedicated management and skilled staff.

4. Warangal : The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has performed well in the last two years. In fact, it achieved more than the expectations, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said, speaking at the general body meeting here on Monday.

5. Hyderabad: With an aim to provide better and comfortable travel experience to the people along with environmental benefits and pollution prevention, the TSRTC has decided to operate 50 electric AC buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route and launch 10 EV buses on this route from Tuesday.




