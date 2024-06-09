Tollywood mourns, to suspend movie shoots today

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry has taken a crucial decision in the wake of the death of the head of Enadu media group Ramoji Rao. The industry has decided to suspend all Telugu movie shoots on Sunday.

The industry said Ramoji Rao had given many super-hit movies to the Telugu film industry as a producer. Similarly, Ramoji Film City was built and Hyderabad became the focal point not only for Telugu movies, but also for the shooting of almost all the movies in India.

Bollywood and Hollywood movie shootings are also taking place in Ramoji Film City.

In the wake of Ramoji Rao’s death, it has been officially announced that all film shootings related to Telugu films will be stopped on Sunday in the Telugu film industry as a sign of mourning for him. In the wake of Ramoji Rao’s death, many film celebrities, heroes, directors and producers expressed their condolences on social media.