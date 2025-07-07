Toning up party from booth level our mission: TG BJP chief

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao, who assumed charge on Saturday, sought to galvanize the party unit by declaring: “The mission ahead is to strengthen the party from the booth level and make its organizational structure stronger with the sole objective of bringing the party to power in Telangana.”

Suiting action to his word, Rao addressed the media after visiting the house of the president of the polling booth no:97, Amarnath, in Lalapet on Sunday. He reiterated the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the party should win at booth level to register its win at the Assembly and Parliament levels and then said, “BJP is an ideological and cadre-based party and cadre are the roots for the tree of the BJP… When the roots are stronger, the tree will be strong.”

The former MLC said that he visited the booth level president to partake of tea and participated in a plantation programme to send the message that he, along with the state party leadership, will be standing behind the party cadre. “Apart from coming from humble backgrounds, the cadre has made immense sacrifices for the party’s progress. Together, the cadre and party leadership would work hard to bring the BJP to power in Telangana in the next state Assembly elections,” he asserted. Later, paying rich tributes to the party ideologue and Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary at the state party headquarters, he said that all BJP leaders and cadre drew their inspiration from Mukherjee who had fought many battles at a young age and bravely took up the issue of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India.

“He has gone down in history as a leader who fought to ensure that there should not be two Prime Ministers, two flags, and two constitutions in the country.” Though Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death was shrouded in suspicious circumstances, his life had become a symbol of sacrifice and an epitome of courage. It was with the Mukherjees’ inspiration that the Modi government abrogated Article 370, and the party and the nation paid tributes to the Mukherjees’ sacrifice to unite J&K with India, he said. Further, he stressed, emulating the same spirit, the party is working on the principles of “One Nation-One Law,” “One Nation-One Ration Card,” and “One Nation-One Election,” and every activist of the party should carry this spirit to work for the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, and other senior party leaders joined Ramachandra Rao in paying tributes to Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.