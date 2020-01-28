Toopran: New municipal council takes charge

Toopran: The new municipal council took charge in Toopran Municipal Office on Monday. Returning Officer RDO Shyam Prakash administered oath to councilors in presence of Muncipal Commissioner Khaja Moijuddin.

The new council include: Chairman B Ravinder Goud, vice chairman N Srinivas, councilors R Srisailam Goud, K Narayana Gupta, Ravinder Reddy, Raju, Lavanya Reddy, Priyanka, Uma, Archana, P Jyothi, M Venkatesh, J Lakshmibai, J Bagawan Reddy, T Padma and M Jyothi Krishna.