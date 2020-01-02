Trending :
Toopran: Ramayapalli road works going at a snail's pace

Toopran: National Highway Project Director (Nirmal Area) Tarun said that construction work at Ramayapalli in Manoharabad mandal would be completed by September.

He said the service road would be completed in 25 days to facilitate commuters. Its work was going at a little slower pace as it was to be done in coordination with electricity, water and railway departments. He called upon commuters to cooperate for the inconvenience caused during the execution of the work.

