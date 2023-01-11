Top BJP leaders make beeline to visit Telangana

Hyderabad: The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are making a beeline to visit Telangana state on pretext of launching development works ahead of State Assembly polls in December. Soon after the reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State in January, the Union Home Minister and former BJP national president Amit Shah is now scheduled to visit Telangana on January 28. The visits of these duo to Telangana have intensified the political situation in the State. In a first, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the state in January and will participate in a public meeting at Parade Grounds and on the other hand solving BJP's organisational issues will be the main aim of Amit Shah's visit to the state on January 28. He will meet party leaders and the party will be prepared for elections and given directions regarding that. Amit is also likely to meet Sangh Parivar leaders.



It is to mention here that the Prime Minister visit to Telangana has been postponed who was scheduled to inaugurate South Central Railway development works worth Rs 2,400 crore. The various development works include modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at a cost of Rs 700 crore, doubling of railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs 1,231 crore and works on Kazipet railway coach workshop at a cost of Rs 521 crore. He will also be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Vijayawada.



It is to be noted here that Telangana BJP unit president Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and BJP parliamentary party board member Dr K Laxman visited the Secunderabad railway station to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. They also visited Secunderabad Parade Grounds to oversee the arrangements for PM Modi's public meeting.