Top Maoist killed in encounter

Warangal: Top Maoist killed in encounterOne of the senior most Naxal leaders, and in-charge of Maoist Central Military and Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border Macharla Yesobu, alias Jagan alias Dada Ranadev, died in an encounter at Danthewada in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, according to the Chhattisgarh police.



Yesobu hailed from Tekulagudem village under Kazipet mandal in Hanumakonda district. His parents were farm labourers. According to his friends, Yesobu studied up to Class VII in Dharmasagar, and was a brilliant student. He questioned the atrocities of the landlords right from his student days.

Yesobu joined the People’s War Group (now CPI-Maoist) in 1990 and held various positions in the party. Yesobu’s wife Laxmakka died last year. It’s learnt that Yesobu’s last rites will be performed at Tekulaguudem on Thursday.