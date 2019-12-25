Top priority to civic polls, Palle Pragathi: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said the services rendered to the public, the coming up municipal elections and Palle Pragathi are the top priority issues now.

C Narayan Reddy took over charge as Nizamabad Collector here on Tuesday. M Rammohan Rao, who was transferred, delegated duties to the new Collector. Joint Collector Venkateshwarulu, District Revenue Officer Anjaiah, DPRO Rammohan Rao, AO Sudarshan and others were present.

Speaking with the media after assuming charge, he said the focus should be on the municipal elections since the election schedule was announced. Nizamabad corporation, Armoor, Bodhan and Bheemgal municipalities were selected for conducting elections, he added. He assured that people, public representatives and district officials will coordinate with each other and will take steps to develop the district in all fields.

Everything is ready to conduct Palle Pragathi programme for 10 days from January 2, he added.

The Collector warned that action will be taken against anyone, who will be absent without prior permission. Later, Reddy inspected all the offices in the Collectorate and issued several instructions to the DRO and AO. Both officials and staff were told to keep the office surroundings clean. The Collector also directed to remove all dysfunctional items and enquired the details of the staff. The DRO explained all the sections of the Collectorate to the Collector.

After inspecting the BC development office, Reddy warned the staff that strict action will be taken if anyone is absent or comes late for work without prior authorisation. He said he had earlier suspended 26 employees for being absent.