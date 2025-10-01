Touch of Telangana at Detroit Bathukamma

Farmington, MI (USA): The spirit of Telangana came alive in the heart of Michigan as the Global Telangana Association (GTA) Detroit Chapter hosted its third Bathukamma ans Dasara celebrations at the Studio Center this past weekend.

The event witnessed a record-breaking attendance, with over 1,500 members of the Telugu community coming together for a vibrant display of culture and tradition.

As the venue was transformed into a riot of colors, with women and young girls adorned in beautiful silk sarees and traditional langa vodnis, the centerpiece of the celebration however, was the hundreds of intricately arranged Bathukamma flower mounds, brought by attendees as an offering to Goddess Gowri and Mother Nature.

Suvarna Nagireddy, who is visiting her son’s family in Michigan, was happy to be part of the celebrations thousands of miles away from her home, Hyderabad. “I sincerely appreciate the Global Telangana Association for keeping our culture and traditions alive for future generations in America. The atmosphere here is as festive as it is in India. I am glad I did not miss the fun coming here,” she said, her voice laced with a huge relief.

The festivities began on a spiritual note with a traditional “Shami pooja”, conducted by a temple priest, Vara Prasad Sharma, who explained the profound significance of the Dasara festival to the audience.

Prominent leaders from various Indian communities graced the occasion, demonstrating unity and solidarity among the diaspora.

On this occasion, the GTA USA Board, led by its President, Praveen Kesireddy, Board of Trustees, Krishna Prasad Jaligama, Mahesh Venukadasula, Mallikarjun Padukone and Santosh Kakulavaram, GTA Detroit Board, headed by President, Kamal Pinnapureddy, President-Elect, Venkat Vadnala (2026-28), working committee members, Laxminarayana Karnala, Sathyadhir Gangasani, Sushma Padukone, Suma Kalvala and Swapna Chintapalli, GTA Standing Committee Chairpersons, Prem Chintapalli, Sriram Jala, Yugandhar Bhumireddy and Karunakar Kandukuri,

Executive and Advisory Board members, mainly Arun Bachu, Yadagiri Ileni, Sainath Lachireddygari, Goverdhan Pinnamreddy, Sandeep Narayanappa, Praveen Muddasani and Sreekanth Reddy Chintala presented plaques to the sponsors, patrons and volunteers, and gave away prizes to the winners of ‘Best Bathukamma’ contest.

As a perfect, joyful finale, the event signed off not with a goodbye, but with the energetic beats of a Daandiya night, where the community came together once more to dance and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

over 50 volunteers, mainly Ashok Veludandi, Badrinarayan, Navadeep Vempati, Bhaskar Siriki, Gopalam Eluri, Ram Donapati, Rahul Palreddy, Abhilash Reddy Bhoomreddy, Pranay Vulpala, Sravan Kumar Arella, Santhosh Kota and Manoj Nagarajupalle were instrumental in the seamless execution of the event.