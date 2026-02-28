Tougher rice norms, steamed rice for welfare schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has announced tougher quality standards for rice supplied under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), beginning Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27. At a meeting chaired by Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra , rice millers were briefed on the Government of India’s directive mandating Custom Milled Rice (CMR) with a maximum of 10% broken grains for raw rice and 5% for boiled rice.

The Commissioner urged millers to upgrade machinery to meet the new norms. The Telangana Rice Millers Association extended full support, assuring strict adherence to the quality parameters.

In a major step to boost nutrition, the department will supply steamed rice exclusively to other welfare schemes, including the Mid-Day Meal programme and government hostels. Millers have committed to providing 20,000 Metric Tonnes of steamed rice for these schemes, ensuring better quality food for students across the state.