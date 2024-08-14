Tourism minister dangles Haritha carrot to IT staff

Hyderabad: Calling upon IT employees and youth to contribute to the development of tourism in Telangana, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday offered a 15 per cent discount for IT employees in Haritha hotels.

He had a special meeting with the IT employees in the Hi-Tec City at Raheja Mind Space. On this occasion, a discount coupon was launched for the IT employees. The Minister asked them to help in the development of tourism. As part of tourism promotion, IT employees working in Mind Space were being given a 15 per cent discount in green hotels, and it has been announced that this will be extended to more IT company employees. It said that the IT employees who were registered with the scan code can use this discount coupon.

The Department of Tourism is launching innovative programmes to bring new opportunities to the tourism sector of Telangana. In line with the aspirations of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to have Telangana as a key figure in the face of global tourism, it has focused on aspects such as development, branding, and promotion of the tourism sector. As a part of this, Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao is taking a special initiative to develop and promote the State's tourism sector, said the officials.

The Minister said that he was present there in the guise of a salesman to attract tourists by creating a wide campaign (marketing) for Telangana tourism. He explained that the culture and traditions of Telangana were very special, there were many special things like history, heritage, natural waterfalls, temples, eco-tourism, tribal tourism, tribal culture, and medical tourism. He said that the tourism sector of the Telangana region, which has so many diverse places, has not even seen the minimum amount of publicity. He revealed that Telangana tourism was going to break new ground under the Congress government, and plans were being made to provide modern infrastructure to attract domestic and international tourists. He said that they will conduct a wide campaign by exhibiting Telangana tourist spots in various airports, railway stations, and other parts of the country. He said that the tourism department will launch a new website soon.