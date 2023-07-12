Tourism Minister reviews infrastructural development works at Jogulamba Temple

Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud visited the historic Jogulamba Temple in Alampur on Wednesday and reviewed the infrastructural development works taking place at the temple.



Under the auspices of the Tourism Department, construction works of food courts, Annadanam Satras, toilet blocks, banquet hall, canteen, 21 guest rooms, and electrification works have been taken up in the temple for the comfort of the devotees. Minister Srinivas Goud said that these infrastructure facilities have been taken up with an amount of Rs 50 crores.

Srinivas Goud directed the officials to complete the arrangement of parks, beautification works, and Tungabhadra Ghat works by August and prepare for the opening ceremony. Gadwala Collector Valluri Kranti, TS TDC Chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav, and other officials participated in the program