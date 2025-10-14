Tourist police force makes debut in TG

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has launched its first-ever Tourist Police Force for safety, comfort, and an enriched experience to visitors across the State.

A total of 80 trained personnel from nine police commissionerates will be deployed at key tourist sites, including Somasila, Ananthagiri, Ramappa, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, Buddhavanam, Bhadrachalam and Hyderabad. A week-long induction programme for the inaugural batch of the Tourist Police personnel began at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Gachibowli on Monday.

The training included modules on soft skills, tourist facilitation, festival and crowd management, ethics, cyber awareness, developing professional skills, communication, and emergency preparedness, ensuring that the new Tourist Police were well-equipped to serve visitors with professionalism and care. Speaking on the occasion, Additional DGP (Law and Order), Mahesh Bhagwat, said the initiative was a significant step in improving tourist safety and enhancing Telangana’s image as a global travel destination. With this, Telangana will join 14 other Indian states who have taken similar initiatives.