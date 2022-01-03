Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. It is learned that Revanth has bern suffering from fever for the past two days and underwent the tests.



The reports which arrived on Monday came positive. Following the reports turning positive, Revanth moved into quarantine and asked the party workers and people who associated closely with him undergo the tests.

"I have tested positive for covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions," he tweeted.

It is known that the Congress leader had called on Rachabanda programme in Erravalli of Gajwel to interact with farmers and was house arrested two times by the police at his residence in Jubilee Hills. A large number of police personnel gathered at his residence to prevent him from going out.

